Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $4.96 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) received a $4.96 target price from Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 408.72% from the stock’s current price.

Zepp Health Price Performance

ZEPP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zepp Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth $470,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zepp Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 185.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

