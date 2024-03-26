Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.91 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.