Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.3 %

ZION stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

