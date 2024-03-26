ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Down to $19.14

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $18.10. ZKH Group shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1,660 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.22 million during the quarter.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

