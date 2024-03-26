ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT remained flat at $99.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.