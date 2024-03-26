ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,360 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the third quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 89,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 279,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.68.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 155,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

