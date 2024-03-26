ZRC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 213.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,021,629. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.