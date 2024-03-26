ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 567,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,759 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $398.53. The company had a trading volume of 93,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,626. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

