ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,960 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 883,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 370,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,257.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 604,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 559,821 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 284,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 48,945 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 50,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,434. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

