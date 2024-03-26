ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. 5,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,908. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

