ZRC Wealth Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMD traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $178.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,862,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,723,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

