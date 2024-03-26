ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,739. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

