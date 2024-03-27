10,861 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HASI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

