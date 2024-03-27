1,384 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $155.80 and a one year high of $256.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

