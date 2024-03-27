1,545 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,084 shares of company stock worth $73,109,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $294.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.