16,141 Shares in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Bought by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.35% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,931 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

