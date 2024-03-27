1,658 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $211.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average is $195.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

