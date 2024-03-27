1,817 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.30. 258,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $138.84.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.