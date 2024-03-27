1,831 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.