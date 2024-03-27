19,305 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up about 1.4% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

HIG stock opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $101.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

