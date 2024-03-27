201,252 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 201,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.59% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 923,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.