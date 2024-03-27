22,343 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Purchased by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Lantheus comprises approximately 1.3% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 239.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 97.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

