2,400 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

