25 LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

25 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $4,738,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 197,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,849. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.