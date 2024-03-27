25 LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

25 LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after buying an additional 567,914 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 103,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,628. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

