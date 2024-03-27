25 LLC Acquires 464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

25 LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,002. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

