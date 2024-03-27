25 LLC Buys Shares of 842 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

25 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.94. 4,296,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,463,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.13. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.