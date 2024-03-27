25 LLC Invests $205,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

25 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $455.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

