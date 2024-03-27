25 LLC Invests $253,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

25 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,577,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 311,091 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.