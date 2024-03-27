25 LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

25 LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.22. The company had a trading volume of 546,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

