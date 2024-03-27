25 LLC Sells 391 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

25 LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,328,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,818 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after acquiring an additional 569,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,085. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

