32,787 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after acquiring an additional 226,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

