342,286 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 342,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

