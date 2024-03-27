3,909 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $36.52.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

