40,149 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.