40,517 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

