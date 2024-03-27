523 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $418.46 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.93 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

