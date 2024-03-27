63,000 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 8.6% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $167.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,887. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.