6,443 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Bought by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after buying an additional 299,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254,025 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $125.34 and a one year high of $184.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

