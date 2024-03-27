660 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

