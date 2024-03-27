7,005 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
XMHQ opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
