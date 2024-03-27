7,005 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XMHQ opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.