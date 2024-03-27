8,059 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,304,000 after purchasing an additional 506,474 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,965 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SNN opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

