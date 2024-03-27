852 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.98. 44,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,931. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

