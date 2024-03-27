85,659 Shares in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Bought by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $631,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth $606,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 212,838 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 507.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Square Capital Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 127.28%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.