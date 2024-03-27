8,817 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last ninety days. 13.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

