913 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $156.46. The company had a trading volume of 632,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,214. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

