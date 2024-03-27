950 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB stock opened at $354.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.93 and its 200 day moving average is $390.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.72 and a 52-week high of $509.62.
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
