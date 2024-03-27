950 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $354.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.93 and its 200 day moving average is $390.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.72 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.