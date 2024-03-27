AAR Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAR’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $60.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. AAR has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in AAR by 4,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 392,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,511,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 503.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 343,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

