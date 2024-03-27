ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Volume Hits $41.47

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $456,457.89 and approximately $41.47 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015889 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00022802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,595.55 or 0.99864372 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00147011 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000462 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $34.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.