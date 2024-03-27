ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 310.2% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

AAVMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 3,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,267. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.