ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 310.2% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
AAVMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 3,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,267. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
